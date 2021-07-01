Two Nigerians arrested as India’s Narcotics Control Bureau busts drug racket

Two Nigerian nationals and one other have been arrested for alleged possession of drugs in Goa, India.

The Nigerians identified as Chidi Osita Okonkwo alias Benjamin and Onyeka Ejike were arrested during operations at two different locations by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) an official said on Tuesday, June 29.

At least three officials were injured in the operations, in which the NCB recovered 60 tablets of Ecstasy, 350 gm of Nepali charas and 20 blots of LSD (commercial quantity)

Based on a tip-off, a joint team of the NCB’s Mumbai and Goa units conducted a raid at Gaum Waddo, Anjuna in North Goa on Monday and seized 37 tablets of Ecstasy (MDMA) and substantial quantity of charas and nabbed one Roque Jose Fernandez.

During interrogation, the NCB team got information about Chidi Osita Okonkwo, who allegedly had 23 tablets of Ecstasy in his possession.

“Roque Jose Fernandez is a notorious drug trafficker in North Goa. He was earlier booked in two…