UNICAL threatens to publish names of 42,000 graduands yet to collect their certificates since 1980s

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has issued a three-month ultimatum to graduands of the institution who are yet to collect original copies of their certificates.

In an official memo dated June 25, the Registrar of the University, Mr. Gabriel Egbe said that there were over 42,000 unclaimed certificates in the various faculties and institutes.

Egbe said that some of the certificates date back to the 1980s while urging the owners to approach the institution to get them.

“It has been discovered that there are over 42,000 unclaimed certificates of the University of Calabar in faculties and institutes. Some of these certificates date back to the 1980s,” the memo read.

“The University management is shocked by this abnormality, and therefore, directs that all those who have not collected their certificates after several years of graduation should do so immediately. Persons who are acquainted with this group of graduands should please, inform them to come for…