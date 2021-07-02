Ekiti prophet sentenced to life imprisonment for death of woman seeking spiritual help

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, July 1, sentenced a cleric, prophet Olakanye Oni, to life imprisonment over the death of a woman.

Oni of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Palace of Mercy, Olokuta, Ado-Ekiti, was accused of killing one Mrs Gbadamosi Omowale, who came to his church to seek help over her inability to conceive after seven years of marriage.

Mrs Omowale took ill and her health deteriorated after the cleric carried out a “spiritual cleansing” on her. On December 13, 2017, she died.

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe and his council of chiefs banished the cleric following the death of the woman. Read previous LIB report.

According to the prosecution team led by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ministry of Justice, Julius Ajibare, the convicted cleric committed the offence in March 2017, when, “he invited the deceased from Lagos to Ado Ekiti on the pretence that he has a solution to her…