I was happy with Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest. Bandits and Boko Haram are different from IPOB

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin on Friday morning, July 2, the Kaduna state Governor described Nnamdi Kanu as someone who incites violence, challenges the sovereignty and the authority of a state, and further added that he was happy with his arrest.

He said;

I was very happy (when Nnamdi Kanu was arrested) because, first he jumped bail, jeopardising his sureties. “Secondly, a person that challenges the sovereignty and the authority of a state and incites violence; he refers to his own country as a zoo. “This should be a message to all these separatists challenging the authority of the Nigerian State to be very careful.”

When asked if Boko Haram and bandits should be treated with the same swiftness that led to Kanu’s arrest, El-Rufai said “No! No! No! No! People are comparing apples to oranges.” According to him, Boko Haram…