Man arrested with $184,800 concealed in a diaper at Kano airport (photos)

The Area Comptroller in charge of Kano/Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Customs, Suleiman Pai Umar, has handed over one Sabo Suleiman to the Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The suspect was arrested in a joint operation on June 17, 2021 by the EFCC, Services Security Service, SSS and the Nigeria Customs Service at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport. He was nabbed when he came to claim an unaccompanied suitcase that arrived aboard an Ethiopian Air flight ET911 from Saudi Arabia through Addis Ababa.





Upon arrest, it was discovered that a sum of $184,800 (One Hundred and Eighty-Four Thousand Dollars), SAR 1,723,310 (One Million, Seven Hundred and Twenty Three Thousand, Three Hundred and Ten Saudi Riyals) was concealed in a diaper pack. The monies were discovered at the screening point when the suspect, Suleiman came to claim the luggage.

Customs officials said the suspect was subsequently transported to the office of the Nigeria…