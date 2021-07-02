Manchester United midfielder, Juan Mata signs new one-year deal

Juan Mata has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester United.

The Spanish midfielder, who was signed from Chelsea in 2014, has made 273 appearances for United, scoring 51 goals and registering 47 assists.

He became a free agent when his contract ran out on Wednesday. But United have confirmed that Mata has signed a new deal at the club until June 2022.

A statement read: ‘Manchester United is delighted to announce Juan Mata has agreed a one-year contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2022.

Dubbed a magician on the pitch and a gentleman off it, Mata has become one of the most popular players in recent United history and he is highly respected by all of his teammates.

‘With a new one-year contract agreed and pre-season training about to start at Carrington, Juan is raring to go in what will be his ninth campaign at United. Congratulations on your new deal, El Mago.’

The 33-year-old featured only 18 times for United last season,

The announcement…