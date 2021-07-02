Mercy Eke launches Foundation, set to give N5m grants to business owners

Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija 2019, has launched a charity foundation to help people having difficulties meeting up with their various needs.

The foundation, according to the Nigerian media personality, actress and entrepreneur, will aid widows, struggling entrepreneurs, students who cannot afford their school fees and taking indigent children out of the streets.

According to a statement released on her Instagram on Friday, Mercy said her first project will offer N5million grants to small scale business owners to support their businesses.