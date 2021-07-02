No Yoruba Nation rally will be allowed in Lagos

The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has issued a warning to Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemi popularly known as Sunday Igboho, against staging any rally in the state.

Igboho had recently declared intentions to organize a rally in Lagos to sensitize residents of the state on the need to support the call for the actualization of the Yoruba nation. The planned rally was slated for Saturday, July 3, at the Gani Fawehimi Freedom Park, Ojota area and other parts of the state.

At a press briefing on Thursday, July 1, the police boss insisted that the command would not allow any rally to hold in order to avoid a repeat of a total breakdown of law and order as witnessed in the hijacked EndSARS protest, last year.

In his words