Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna

By
Headliners
-
2


Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna

Two students of Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan-Waya, Kafanchan, were allegedly shot dead by security operatives while protesting hike in school fees on Monday, June  28. 

 

Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna

 

Two deceased identified as Zakari Abbas and Emmanuel aka DJ Skibbo, died when security operatives opened fire on the protesting students in an attempt to forcefully disperse them. Read previous reports HERE  and HERE

 

The Registrar of the institution, Timothy Marcus, confirmed demise of the two students in a statement on June 29, 2021. 

 

Meanwhile, the remains of the students have been laid to rest. 

 

 

Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna                                                                 Emmanuel 

Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna

Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR