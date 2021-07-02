Photos of two students allegedly shot dead by security operatives during protest over tuition hike in Kaduna

Two students of Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan-Waya, Kafanchan, were allegedly shot dead by security operatives while protesting hike in school fees on Monday, June 28.

Two deceased identified as Zakari Abbas and Emmanuel aka DJ Skibbo, died when security operatives opened fire on the protesting students in an attempt to forcefully disperse them. Read previous reports HERE and HERE

The Registrar of the institution, Timothy Marcus, confirmed demise of the two students in a statement on June 29, 2021.

Meanwhile, the remains of the students have been laid to rest.

Emmanuel