Victor Moses leaves Chelsea after 9 years to join Spartak Moscow on a permanent deal

Chelsea football club of England has confirmed that Victor Moses has finally left the club after nine years.

The retired Nigerian player has sealed a permanent move to Russian giants Spartak Moscow where he spent last season on loan.

Moses took a pay cut to join Rui Vitoria’s side on loan last season after being frozen out under former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Now, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has finally offloaded him permanently as the club rely on Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James for the position Moses plays in.

In the last nine years, Moses has played for West Ham, Stoke City, Inter Milan, and Liverpool.

His best run with Chelsea came during Antonio Conte’s time at the club when he was converted from a winger to a wing-back in a 3-4-3 system.