William and Harry unite to unveil Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace (photos)

The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex have united to unveil a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, more than 20 years after her death.

William and Harry came together for a ceremony in Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sunken Garden on Thursday, July 1, on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday.

It was their first appearance together since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April.

United in grief for their mother, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, the brothers unveiled the figure of Diana, which showed her surrounded by three children who represent “the universality and generational impact of the princess’ work,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“The statue aims to reflect the warmth, elegance and energy of Diana,” it added.

Beneath the statue is a plinth engraved with her name and the date of the unveiling and a paving stone with lines of poetry.

