Yoruba Nation Rally will still hold in Lagos- Sunday Igboho’s media aide insists





Yoruba Nation Agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho’s media aide, Olayomi Koiki, says despite the Lagos state police command’s directive, he will be leading the Yoruba Nation rally earlier scheduled to hold in the state tomorrow Saturday, July 3.

In a live broadcast this morning, Koiki explained that the rally will go as planned at Ojota, adding that Igboho will be back stronger.

“I can still confirm officially that the Lagos rally in as much as whatever news or rumours you’ve been listening to from different outlets, will go as planned The 3rd of July Mega rally will go as planned. All arrangements for the rally has been planned and nothing has changed. I have spoken to the organisers, nothing has changed so far. 3rd of July from exactly 9:00am in the morning. The whole arrangement and planning is going on.” I’ve spoken with the general Secretary of Ilana Omo Odua, George Akinola and also in the early hours before noon, I spoke with Banji Akintoye and he is…





Source: Linda Ikeji