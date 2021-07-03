Amotekun ‘arrests’ 400 cows in Ondo

Amotekun, the Ondo State Security Network Agency has arrested 400 cows in its ongoing “Operation Clean up” in the state.

The state Commander of the corps, Mr Adetunji Adeleye disclosed this to newsmen in Akure on Friday, July 2.

According to him, local hunters helped them arrest the cows.

He also stated that the state government’s directive to all local government chairmen to set up a vigilante system was bringing positive results.

He said, “We started from the state capital and combed all the black spots and made over 400 arrests before we headed to the local government areas and concentrated on the northern senatorial district of the state where we embarked on 24 hours patrol.

“We engaged the services of local hunters and vigilantes to join our men and patrol the forest. Substantially, we were also able to drive out the bad guys in recent times. You will find out that most of the kidnap cases you get nowadays are at the border.

“We have put out searchlight and we…