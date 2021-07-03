Another Emir of Kano enthroned months after Sanusi’s dethronement (photos)

Following the dethronement of former CBN governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the new Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, was coronated today July 3.

Bayero, who is the 15th Emir of Kano, was appointed as emir on 9th March 2020 after the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, dethroned Muhammadu Sanusi ll. Sanusi was dethroned for ”insurbordination”.

The coronation took place at the Sani Abacha Stadium and had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, state governors, top government functionaries, and diplomats.

See more photos from the coronation below