Bandits abduct 13 women while on their way to a wedding ceremony

13 women have been abducted by bandits between Manini and Udawa town along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway.

The women who were on their way to a wedding ceremony in Birnin Gwari, were abducted around 12pm on Thursday July 1.

Among the victims are nursing mothers and a woman with her five daughters. A seven-year-old boy was also abducted. A community leader, Muhammed Umar told Daily Trust that the women were all from Udawa town in Chikun Local Government Area.

Umar said;

“All the 13 women, majority housewives, were from Udawa on their way to Birnin Gwari to attend a wedding. “Some of the women are from the same family, like Zainab Abu Jibril the senior wife of Malam Jibril Ibrahim and her five daughters were all abducted alongside others from other families with their infant.”

The community leader also disclosed that the quick response of soldiers stopped the bandits from abducting more people as they blocked the road.