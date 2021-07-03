I withdrew my son from a public school because bandits were targeting him- Gov El-Rufai

Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has said that he withdrew his son, Abubakar, from a public school in the state because bandits were targeting him for abduction.

The governor had in September 2019 enrolled Abubakar into the Kaduna Capital School which is a public school in the state. He had said that his decision to send Abubakar to a public school was a way of showing his commitment to fixing public education and raising the standards.

However, during an interview with BBC Pidgin on Thursday, Governor El-Rufai said he has ”temporarily” withdrawn Abubakar and one of his daughters who he had also enrolled in the school when she clocked six years old. He said their withdrawal from the school occurred on the advice of security agencies after they received intel that the children were being targeted by bandits.

He said though he was confident about the ability of the school’s security team, he withdrew his children so they would not pose danger to other…