Kenyan government abducted and tortured Kanu for 8 days before handing him over to DSS’- Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer insists

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) has alleged that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the group, was arrested by the Kenyan Government before he was handed over to the Department of State Services.

Kanu, who is being prosecuted on charges of treasonable felony, was rearrested after jumping bail and repatriated to Nigeria last Sunday, June 27.

Kenya has denied involvement in Kanu’s arrest after receiving threats from IPOB.

The Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Wilfred Machage, denied his country was involved in Kanu’s and admonished Nigerians to ask the Federal Government how the IPOB leader was apprehended. Read HERE

On Friday night, July 2, Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor took to social media to refute the Ambassador’s claim after he was allowed to visit Kanu in Prison.

He wrote, “My client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was actually abducted by the accursed Kenya’s Special Police Force on the 18th of June 2021 at their International Airport, and…