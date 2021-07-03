Methodist Church Nigeria cuts ties with its British counterpart over their support for gay marriage

The Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN) today July 2 announced it had severed all ties with its British counterpart over the latter’s approval of same-sex marriage.

The church’s decision was disclosed in a statement released by its Director, Media and Public Relations, Rev. Oladapo Daramola, in Lagos. Daramola said that the Church expressed its displeasure over the decision of the British Church in favor of same-sex marriage.

According to him, the position of MCN was made known by its Prelate, His Eminence Chukwumerije Kanu-Uche, in a message he shared with members of the church today. He said Kanu-Uche announced that MCN was cutting formal ties with the British Methodist Church (BMC) due to the latter’s decision to vote in favour of same sex marriage at the just-concluded conference.

He said that what the British Methodist Conference had done was predicted by John Wesley that, “a time will come when the Methodist Church will exist as a dead sect, having the form of…