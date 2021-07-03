”The news is false and mischievous”- Lagos police command denies reports of girl killed by stray bullet at Yoruba Nation protest





The Lagos state police command has denied reports claiming a 14-year-old girl identified as Jumoke, was killed via a stray bullet at the Yoruba Nation protest held in Ojota in Lagos state today July 3.

Photos and Videos of the corpse of a girl went viral this afternoon with claims that she was killed by a stray bullet fired in Ojota where the Yoruba nation rally held.

In a statement released this afternoon, the spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Ademuyiwa Adejobi, said the report is false and is a calculated attempt to cause confusion and fear in the state. He said no live bullet was fired while the police dispersed the protesters.

”The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a news making rounds that a 14 year-old girl was hit and killed by police bullet today 3rd July, 2021 at the venue of the Oodua Republic Mega Rally in Ojota, Lagos. The Command hereby wishes to debunk the rumour and state categorically that it’s a calculated attempt to…





Source: Linda Ikeji