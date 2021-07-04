Are You a Founder in Abuja? $8,000 in Equity-Free Funding, Mentorship and More

Are you an entrepreneur?

Do you have an innovative business idea? JICA and NITDA in partnership with AIIVON Innovation Hub bring you NINJA Start-up Gateway in Abuja, designed to push your startup ahead by accelerating your business development, along with bringing you investment and exposure. Submit your application today

Selected Startups will each receive:

1. Up to $8,000 in contract funding

2. 3 Months free Business incubation

3. Access to strategic partnerships

4. Free mentorship

5. Free workspace

6. Free support for legal business registrations

7. Access to JICA’s meetings and international conferences

8. Other benefits

To apply visit – https://hub.aiivon.com/ninja

You can also contact AIIVON hub on Instagram: @aiivonhub