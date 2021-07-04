Bill Cosby denies ‘non-consensual sexual contact’ and drugging women after prison release

Bill Cosby has issued another statement since his release from prison.

The comedian, 83, took to his Twitter page to deny both “non-consensual” sex and “drugging” women in a series of tweets and accused the news media of taking his words out of context.

He made the remarks days after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction, setting him free less than three years into his sentence and ruling that he could not be prosecuted for the same crime again.

“In response to the rhetoric that the media keeps pushing, Bill Cosby never admitted in his deposition testimony, or anywhere else, to non-consensual sexual contact with any woman and/or the drugging of anyone — he has never admitted to spiking drinks, as the media would like you,” the statement began.

“He has never admitted to spiking drinks, as the media would like you to believe. He has steadfastly maintained his innocence, before and after being falsely convicted of aggravated…