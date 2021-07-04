Comedian Egungun (Masquerade) expresses gratitude to God as he becomes a landlord of a five bedroom apartment (video)

Comedian Egungun aka Masquerade is now the proud owner of a five-bedroom flat.

He took to his Instagram page to share a video of his apartment as he reflected on how he was homeless and a beggar six months ago.

”BY THIS TIME LAST YEAR I WAS SQUATTING WITH POEPLE AND I WAS CHASED SEVERALLY NO HOUSE , NO HOPE , I Kept on believing in myself EVEN TO EAT SELF NA PROBLEM , eating once a Day was my hobby , but withIN 6 monthS my story was tuRNED around , GOD IS THE GREATEST , I’m a landlord of 5 BEDROKM FLAT NOW

Thank you Almighty GOD FOR THIS , it has not been easy”