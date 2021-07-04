Funmi Ayinke’s New Single “The Journey” is just so inspiring

Nigerian business mogul, Philanthropist, Educationalist and Industrialist turned Artist, Engr.Amb.Mrs Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo best known as Funmi Ayinke just released new music – THE JOURNEY.

THE JOURNEY which was produced by Nigerian producer – Iriemi Ebenezer is simply an inspirational song that encourages the listeners to stay true to their path to success. With a catchy chorus that says, “Stay on your path, on your lane. Don’t give up, it’s not about where you are right now but, where you are heading to…”

This song is a heavy reminder to be consistent in what we do and honestly in a nutshell, it brings to mind the trending internet phrase “Las las na all of us go chop breakfast”. The afropop fusion sound is a classic and makes it hard to ignore.

The Funmi Ayinke Humanity Foundation founder started singing in the choir at a tender age, but her music debut didn’t come until shortly after the EndSar protest. She debuted with a single OUR TIME…