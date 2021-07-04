Nigerian DJ behind the viral ‘he say one for the DJ’ hype is dead

DJ FlexyNaija, the Disc Jockey and hypeman behind the viral ‘he say one for the DJ’ hype is dead.

It was alleged that the DJ who the only child of his mum, was allegedly poisoned to death on Saturday July 3.

This however came after the student of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State shared a Facebook post in which he talked about “success attracting envy”.

FlexyNaija had written;