Singer, Tekno says he has relocated to the U.S; states why (video)

Nigerian singer, Tekno has announced that he has moved out of the country and is now based in the United States.

According to the ‘Enjoy’ crooner, he left Nigeria because the country’s name was “changed” to UAR. He said he would only return when the name ‘goes back’ to Nigeria.

The tag UAR is a joke that started after the House of RRepresentatives received a proposal from a tax consultant to change Nigeria’s name to UAR which suggests United African Republic or United Alkebulan Republic, on June 2.

Watch the video below…