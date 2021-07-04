Sunday Igboho writes FG, demands N500m compensation for damage to his house and cars

Embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, has estimated the losses incurred during the raid of his Ibadan apartment by DSS agents last Thursday, July 1 at N500 million.

Igboho said this in a letter written to the Federal government through his counsel Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN). The activist in his letter sought a public apology for what he called a violation of his fundamental rights during the invasion of his house and the institution of a probe of the action of the security officials that conducted the raid.

Alliyu alleged that those arrested in Igboho’s house were allegedly being tortured to incriminate him and state that guns and ammunition were recovered from his house.