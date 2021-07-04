The Maverick Gbagada, 60 Serviced Plots of Land Now Selling!!!!

Yes, 60 plots of land in the City of GBAGADA. This is a lifetime opportunity for smart Investors, Land Agents, Freelance, Cooperatives and intending Property-owner in the city of Lagos. Why run to the outskirts of Lagos when the city is affordable and you can be a proud Landlord at the center of Lagos?

The Maverick Gbagada is a project powered by Workbay Technology Limited, a professional office space and technological solutions provider. The Maverick Gbagada, is giving you the opportunity to get a 500sqm plot of serviced Land for only N40m at a prime location in Gbagada.

LOCATION

• Opposite TREM Church

• Beside NISSAN Showroom Gbagada

• Along Millennium 2nd Gate

• Another gate to Anthony Village

The Maverick Gbagada is a serviced estate and it comes with the following amenities;

1. Beautifully Designed Gate House (Entrance)

2. Security

3. Interlocked Road Network

4. Electricity

5. Perimeter Fencing

6. Street Lights

Payment can be spread over a period of…