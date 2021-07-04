Two students arrested for allegedly threatening to kidnap a principal and some students in Zamfara

The Police Command in Zamfara has arrested two students for allegedly threatening to abduct a principal, staff, and students in two separate secondary schools in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Hussaini Rabi’u, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the command received reports of the threat from authorities of the Federal Government College (FGC), Anka, and Dominican College, Gusau.

”On 25th June, 2021, a letter in respect of the above subject matter was found close to the suggestion box of Dominican College, located in Sha’iskawa area, Gusau. The letter contained a threat to kidnap the Principal of the school, Rev. Sister Chinyere and some students of the school. Receiving the report of the complaint from the school management, the police detectives swung into action and arrested one Donatus Ejeh, as the principal suspect”.

In a related development, Rabi’u said that the Principal of FGC Anka, had on Thursday, reported to the Divisional…