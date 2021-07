Veteran singer, Kwam 1 has been pictured in the hospital after undergoing a minor surgery.

Businessman and show promoter, Bolaji Basia, who shared photos of the singer at the hospital on social media, wrote;

Hmmm. When he sang bobo nogo die unless to ba darugbo, it was like fun…

But, it’s becoming a prophecy right now.

Minor surgery though but I still give thanks to almighty God for the success.