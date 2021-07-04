Popular fashion designer, Vera Wang has stunned her fans on Instagram after sharing photos of herself looking ageless at her lavish 72nd birthday bash in New York City.

The American fashion designer, who turned 72 on June 27, celebrated her birthday a few days later with a prosecco-themed party hosted at The Jimmy in Soho on Tuesday night, Page Six reported.

For the big occasion, she rocked a slinky neon yellow dress and a dainty crystal-encrusted headband. She partied the night away with sixty guests who were treated to a performance from legendary Cher impersonator Steven Andrade from ‘Screaming Queens.’

Photos from the celebration shared on her Instagram page, left fans commenting on Wang’s youthful good looks.

‘How in the world [are] you 72!!! Girl!’ one person commented, while another wrote: ‘Demn you look 50 years younger.’

‘I am sure you have the potion of eternal youth. I’m sure,’ someone else insisted.

Of course, this isn’t the…