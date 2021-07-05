Amazing New Music Video Propels Song to ITunes Nigeria Top 100 Chart

Meet Chissom Anthony, the very pretty and talented Gospel artist who recently released another top-notch music video for her song “Glory to God in the Highest”

The awesome track by Chissom Anthony has inspired and steered the hearts of many to worship God and give him due praise and Glory. Chissom Anthony does not only have a beautiful voice, but she also has a beautiful heart, one which is full of love and compassion for so many.

The official video for Glory to God in the highest is out now and it is a much watch for all and sundry. This is not just about the song, but it is also about the atmosphere that this amazing gospel singer creates with her lyrics. The new video is of immense quality and spiritually scintillating; while also lifting the soul towards a better pedestal to commune and adore God. The song with the excellent ambience of the video precipitates a true ethereal consciousness rooted in the one and only true God which spurs the listener with cravings…