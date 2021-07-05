Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira appointed new manager of Crystal Palace 

Crystal Palace have appointed Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year deal.

The Arsenal legend replaces Roy Hodgson who stepped down at the end of last season after four years at the helm.

Vieira has signed a contract until the summer of 2024 and accepts his third role in senior management.

Vieira told the club’s official website: “I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together.

“It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the chairman and sporting director about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the academy.

“The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.

“I am also very excited to experience the atmosphere the club’s supporters make at Selhurst Park and away from home…