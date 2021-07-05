Gunmen assassinate APC chieftain’s police escort and driver in Delta

Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins have killed a mobile policeman attached to a chieftain of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Micheal Johnny.

The gunmen also murdered a personal driver to the politician who hails from Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened at Airport Junction, in Effurun, Uvwie council area of the state at about 11:12am on Sunday, July 4, after the driver and escort dropped the politician’s wife at an undisclosed church.

It was gathered that the gunmen were alleged to be after Chief Johnny and his wife but they were not in the red Venza Jeep.

The policeman was first shot on his right hand to demobilized him before being shot on the head for second time by fleeing gunmen. Both died on the spot.

The fleeing gunmen, who were said to have launched the attack in a Yellow Lexus SUV, did not cart away any property including the official riffle…