“How long are we going to hold the sin of the Biafran war against the people of the South East” Monarch, Oba Ebenezer asks as he throws support for Igbo presidency

Oba Ebenezer Akintunde Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, has stated that he is in support of an Igbo man becoming president in 2023.

Eselu who made this known at the weekend while reading an open letter he addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to newsmen in Abeokuta, said the southeast was gradually turning into a “war zone” and only Igbo presidency could guarantee peace in the southeast and Nigeria.

He called on Nigerians to support the Igbo people by voting for someone from the southeast saying “the Igbo had been subjected to injustice and inequality”.

The letter read;