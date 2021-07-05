“I have asked they pull the movie for sake of peace” Yomi Fabiyi reacts as YouTube takes down his new movie, Oko Iyabo, after it was reported by outraged Nigerians

Yomi Fabiyi has claimed he was the one who asked YouTube to take down his movie but insisted that the movie is a great one meant to instil the “right values”.

The actor was called out for the movie, Oko Iyabo, said to trivialize the sexual assault of Princess’ underage daughter by his colleague, Baba Ijesha.

After the movie was uploaded on YouTube, Nigerians slammed Yomi and others who took part in the project.

Tonto Dikeh also weighed in and asked people to report the video on YouTube.

The video was eventually taken down.

Yomi has now taken to Instagram to say he was the one who asked that the video be pulled down.

He, however, insisted that the movie has a good story line and is meant to “inject right values, correct ills and educate”.