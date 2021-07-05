Iyabo Ojo reacts to Yomi Fabiyi’s movie, Oko Iyabo; calls on TAMPAN to take action





Iyabo Ojo has reacted to Yomi Fabiyi’s new movie and she called on the Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), to take action.

The actress has been involved in public disputes with actor Yomi Fabiyi after they found themselves on different sides following the sexual abuse of Princess’ daughter, with Iyabo demanding justice for the underage girl and Yomi defending the accused, Baba Ijesha.

Due to Iyabo’s vocal defence of the victim, Jide Kosoko, one of the TAMPAN executives, called on the Yoruba movie body to stop working with her.

Yomi Fabiyi has now released a movie that viewers say trivializes the sexual assault of comedienne, Princess’ daughter and Iyabo is asking TAMPAN to take action.

The events of the past few weeks involving one of our colleagues before the Court has drawn lots of reactions from different quarters, however, it is necessary we exercise patience, so we don't fall into the danger of intruding into the sacred issues already…





Source: Linda Ikeji