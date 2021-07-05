Sabiman, Canvasser Schemes, Another GOtv Success Creation Story

With the advent of Pay-TV came the realisation that there would be the need for experts to service the new devices and innovations brought on by technology. To fill this need, GOtv Nigeria trained and empowered young Nigerians via the Sabiman and Canvasser scheme.

Five years ago, in 2016, GOtv Nigeria established the Sabiman scheme and the Canvasser scheme as part of its contributions to empowering young Nigerians. The scheme had a dual objective though; empowerment of young Nigerians, and rendering of solutions to the various issues GOtv subscribers may experience on the service.

Following MultiChoice Nigeria’s launch of GOtv, an affordable terrestrial platform and compatriot to DStv in October 2011, it became necessary to have solution providers for the innovation, which then birthed GOtv Sabiman and Canvasser. The schemes provide willing young Nigerians with technical training that makes them integral to the GOtv team.

Since its inception, GOtv has invested N162million and…