Suspected Fulani militias kill two persons in Plateau community

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias have killed two persons in Tamborong village of Irigwe under Ganawuri Riyom local government area of Plateau state.

John Giwa, the youth leader of the village, who confirmed the incident on Friday, July 2, said three persons identified as Sunday Dogo, Joshua Usman and Danlami Musa were returning from Ganawuri market when they were ambushed by the assailants.

He said Sunday and Joshua died on the spot while Danlami escaped with gunshots wound.

The youth leader who commended the swift response of Operation Safe Haven added that their arrival at the nick of time prevented the assailants from launching full-scale attacks on the entire community.

“Sunday Dogo, 42, left behind 3 wives and 10 children while Joshua Usman, 30, left behind his wife and 4 children. The attackers might have targeted to invade the whole village as done in 2019 but this time around they saw with the deceased and the escapee whose tragic incident saved us…