Suspected phone snatchers stab man to death in Kano

A 40-year-old father of three, Umar Muhammad Ahmad, have been killed by hoodlums believed to be phone snatchers in Kano state.

Late Umar Muhammad, a staff of the National Commission for Museum and Monument, Kaduna, was strolling home on Saturday night, July 3, when the assailants waylaid him under the ongoing Kwari Market Flyover.

They overpowered him, stabbed him to death with an object believed to be a knife and made away with his phone.

“Late Umar Ahmad slumped at the spot gasping for breath, blood oozing from the wounded part of his body, while the suspected thieves disappeared into thin air along with the snatched phone.” a source told Tribune.

Umar was rushed to Kofar Wambai Police station to lodge the case and later taken to Abdullahi Wase Specialists Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

He was buried on Sunday July 4, in Kano. He is survived by a wife and three children.