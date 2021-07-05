TAMPAN summons Yomi Fabiyi over controversial movie

The Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN has summoned actor Yomi Fabiyi his controversial new movie ‘Oko Iyabo’.

LIB had reported that the actor was accused of making a movie about Baba Ijesha’s rape saga with real names of those involved in the case, and also reportedly making it look like the minor was having an affair with Baba Ijesha who is now facing trial for child molestation and sexual abuse.

TAMPAN’s Director of Research and Documentation, Yemi Amodu said Fabiyi was invited because the movie has sparked off another round of dissension between the group and the public.

TAMPAN further said that the controversy the subject matter of the movie has generated is against its ethics and virtue. Members of the public have been asked to exercise patience as ”justice will be delivered.”

The statement read;