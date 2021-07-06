Cambodian prime minister orders authorities to return pet lion seized to its owner (photos)

A pet lion that was confiscated by Cambodian authorities last month has been returned to his owner after a surprise intervention by the prime minister.

The 18-month-old male lion was illegally smuggled into the country by a Chinese man, Cambodian officials said.

The officials launched an inquiry in April after seeing TikTok videos of the lion at a villa in the capital, Phnom Penh.

The 70kg (11st) lion was seized on 27 June and moved to a rescue centre by authorities.

Since then the Lion’s owner, Zhai Xinjiang has made social media appeals for the return of the lion.

On Sunday evening, July 4, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen responded to the owner’s pleas in a Facebook post.

He said he had raised the issue with Agriculture Minister Veng Sakhon and agreed to have the lion returned to his owner if the animal was kept in a “proper cage”.

He also ordered authorities to reimburse any penalty paid by the owner.

Reports say the owner was fined $30,000 (£21,600) when the pet…