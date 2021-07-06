Canadian Justice Minister calls Nigeria’s Justice Minister, Malami, a “disgrace” over arrest of Nnamdi Kanu

The Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of the Government of Alberta, Canada, Kelechi Madu, has slammed the Nigerian Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami, over the re-arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, Madu said if reports that Kanu was abducted from Kenya were true, Malami was not only a ”disgrace to the rule of law but also not worthy to be a public officer.”

The Canadian official, who is also the Deputy Government House Leader, said Nigeria and Kenya violated international law in the manner Kanu was extradited and called on world leaders to apply appropriate sanctions.

Madu demanded the release of Kanu. He also urged the Nigerian government to ensure his safety.

Madu wrote: “The Attorney-General of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami, is a disgrace to the rule of law and not worthy to be an officer of the court.

“He has shown himself to be a bigot who does not understand what it means to live in a pluralistic…