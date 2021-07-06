Cross River Pastor nabbed with human skull (photos)

A Pastor of the United Evangelical Church has been arrested by the Cross River state police command for allegedly being in possession of human skull.

45-year-old Michael Bassey was arrested following a complaint from a concerned citizen on threat to life.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Sikiru Akande said the suspect was arrested at No. 56 Uwanse by Asuquo Ekpo Street in Calabar South.

Akande said;

“The suspect was arrested with one human skull tied with the complainant’s picture and carved human image with red clothes. “Investigation is still ongoing and the suspect will be arraigned in court.”

Bassey however denied being into any diabolical act. He told newsmen that he has been conducting healing services for his congregation members before his arrest.

The Pastor said;