‘Ensure safe release of Nnamdi Kanu’- Canadian Minister of Justice, Madu tells AG Malami

The Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of the Government of Alberta, Canada, Kelechi Madu has asked that the Federal Government of Nigeria safely release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that Kanu had been apprehended by the federal government as announced by Nigeria’s Attorney General Malami last month June 28.



Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said he was arrested and tortured by Kenya’s special police force before he was handed over to the Nigerian government, but the Kenyan government has denied its involvement.

Madu has now come out to condemn the federal government and asked that the UK, EU, U.S., Israel, Canada and Germany “use all their power, including diplomacy, to ensure the safety and release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“I urge the Nigerian government led by Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the safety of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. I urge his immediate release,” Madu…