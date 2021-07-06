Malami denies authoring derogatory post on Igbo and Hausa

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has denied claims that he authored a derogatory post on Igbo and Hausa.

A statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, said that Malami did not write or contemplate such a post.

The post in question, inscribed in an image, exalted an ethnic group while describing other groups with uncouth remarks.

The post reads: “Igbos are stupid and unruly. They are the problem in this country. The Hausa recognizes their position as conquered slaves. They recognize the supremacy of the Fulani. The Hausas are happy being our slaves and we treat them well. The Hausa will not seek to sit on the same table with their masters. They will not demand to be in government. They know it is Haram. The kobokobo Igbos will not take their place as the conquered slaves they are. They refuse Fulani grazing on their land.”

Reacting to the post, Malami’s Special…