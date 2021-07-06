Nigeria lost 4.5 trillion barrels of oil to theft in 4 years — FG

The federal government has revealed that Nigeria recorded 4,919 oil spills between 2015 to March 2021 and lost 4.5 trillion barrels of oil to theft in four years.

Dr Mohammad Abubakar, Minister of Environment, disclosed this at a Town Hall meeting in Abuja, organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

He said;

“According to the National Oil Spill Detection Agency (NOSDRA) data, the total number of oil spills recorded from 2015 to March 2021 is 4,919, the number of oil spills cost by collation is 308.

“The operational maintenance is 106, while sabotage is 3,628 and yet to be determined 70, giving the total number of oil spills on the environment to 235,206 barrels of oil. This is very colossal to the environment.

“Nigeria also lost approximately 4.75 trillion on oil activities in the four years between 2015 and 2018, as estimated by the Nigeria Natural Resources Charter.