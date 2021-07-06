‘Presidency rewarding corruption’- PDP reacts to rumors of Magu’s planned promotion





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the rumors making the rounds that the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, who was removed from office over allegations of corruption, is being considered for promotion to the rank of assistant inspector-general (AIG) by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Some section of the media on Monday alleged that Magu has been penned down for promotion by the PSC.

Reacting to the development, the PDP, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, said the move to promote Magu is a “direct slap on the sensibilities of Nigerians”.

“The party describes as outrageous and a direct slap on the sensibilities of Nigerians that the Buhari administration is reportedly planning to promote Magu to Assistant Inspector General of Police, despite being indicted in the alleged stealing of billions of naira recovered by the EFCC as well as cases of abuse of office in the commission by the Justice…





Source: Linda Ikeji