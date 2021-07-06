The Most Prestigious Kitchen Appliances Brand in the World meets the Most Exclusive Penthouse in Africa

From the Dorchester Hotel to the Royal family home and now the Penthouse of the LucreziaBySujimoto, one thing these three power-house names have in common, apart from exclusivity, prestige and class is their choice of kitchen – the world renowned and most innovative kitchen appliances, and leading brand for exclusive kitchen wares – Gaggenau.

Gaggenau is not your regular appliances brand! It is owned by the 1% of the 1%. A truly pioneering brand that continuously sets new standards in the private kitchen sector with its award-winning, technologically advanced products. The Gaggenau brand is handcrafted to perfection with deliberate emphasis on identifying imperfection. Just like the Lucezia project, to truly appreciate the quality of a Gaggenau brand, you need to experience it.

The attention to detail which characterizes all of Sujimoto’s projects is also a constant factor in the production process of the Gaggenau product. It is often said that at every stage of the…