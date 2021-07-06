Yomi Fabiyi is a disgrace

Actress Mercy Aigbe has called out her colleague Yomi Fabiyi over his controversial new movie which many accused him of centering the storyline on Baba Ijesha’s rape saga and trying to make it look like the minor was having an affair with Baba Ijesha.

Mercy Aigbe who disclosed that she has spoken to Yomi Fabiyi over the new movie, said she told him he’s a disgrace.

Accusing him of making a mockery of someone’s pain, the actress further stated that a particular scene from the movie is “insensitive, utterly distasteful and disgusting”.

She wrote;