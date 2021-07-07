Actress Scarlett Johansson reportedly pregnant with her second child

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly pregnant.

The 36-year-old American actress – who already has daughter Rose, 6, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac – is expecting her first child with husband Colin Jost and it won’t be long until she gives birth, multiple sources confirmed to the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column.

One insider told the outlet: “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.”

Another added: “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.”

Scarlett has sparked speculation she was pregnant again over the last few weeks after she failed to show up at several events to promote her new movie Black Widow. Instead, she’s made virtual appearances, such as a Zoom interview with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon last month, during which she was only shown from the shoulders up.

The source said: “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow which is surprising since it…